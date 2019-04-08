It may be work time but that doesn’t mean you have to strangle yourself with starched collars and button ups. Embrace your feminine side in these becoming office dresses shown below.

When it comes to working, attires which are officially approved can be very tricky unless it’s the usual grab in dull colours. But with bright colours, bold patterns, and unique styles, you’ll be ready to face work days in style.

Make the seasonal transition from suits to flattering office dresses inspired below.

READ ALSO: 5 versatile and flattering outfits to wear on any given day