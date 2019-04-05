Versatile clothing can be style into multiple outfits, which makes it easier on both pockets and closet space. Plus you get to rock such an outfit numerous times.

These are high-quality, versatile, and timeless yet fresh, ideal for your closet. All you need to do is stock your closet with these recommended styles and keep the outfit principles on hand!

Gather here for ideas on clothing that is both functional and stylish.

The jacket/ blazer

It's one of the most versatile pieces, as you can style it back to multiple outfits. It looks good over anything from a dress to a tailored pant.

The Indispensable skirt

You can never have too many midi skirts. For a polished polish, tuck your shirt into the skirt. We recommend having neutral and colourful or jean variants on hand.

The perfect dress

A sophisticated dress can be worn for dressier office environments with a pair of pumps, or with the sleeves rolled up for more subtle environments.

Favourite pants

Two pairs of pants could comprise of jeans and tailored trousers.

Little black dress

Every woman should own a little black dress. They can be worn to work, dressed up for a date, or dressed down for casual wear. A little black dress needs very little decorations. Try adding personality with shoes and accessories.