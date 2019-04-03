The songstress who swept several awards at the just ended music awards dazzled us all not only with her songs but her costume for her stage performance.

She looked ravishing in a custom white jumpsuit giving off a bluish hue. The jumpsuit featured big puffed off shoulder sleeves with side ruffles running down its length.

Bold red lips and dangling round earrings gave a perfect finish to the look.

We love Adina’s music and her style. And if you beg to differ, scroll through the gallery below and be enlightened.