Efya slays both in her music and fashion game. Ever gorgeous, she holds the audience captive with her scintillating voice and mesmerising costume.

Touted as one of the best female musicians in Ghana, Efya has always given out her best. She hardworking with an IDGF attitude to boot. Who doesn’t like a strong woman who knows her worth? Probably a hater.

But she leaves them in the dust in her fast rise to fame. Efya is an icon. And she deserves every bit of good luck in her way.

Happy birthday Efya, you are amazing!