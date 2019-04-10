The daughter of host of the late television show ‘Greetings From Abroad’, Adwoa Awindor, rose to prominence after showcasing her spectacular talent on “Stars of the Future” reality show back in 2008.

She has maintained a steady float after breaking away from Irene and Jane group (which included Irene Logan).

From collaborating with top Ghanaian and international stars to starring in top Ghallywood films, the Kumasi-native has changed the game – consistently maintaining her balance in the male-dominated industry.

Aside from her soul soothing vocals, her sense of humour is one of the reasons why she’s got so much love from Ghanaians and abroad.

She always stays out of trouble. She doesn’t offend anyone on social media. Most of her recent tweets go like: “Thank you Jesus”. It shows how careful she is about her utterances on social media.

As today marks her birthday, Pulse Ghana entertainment editor David Mawuli has compiled a list of Efya’s top 10 songs that define her talent.

“Whoman Woman”

“Mamee” feat. Mr Eazi

“One of Your Own” feat. Bisa Kdei

“Until The Dawn”

“Best In Me”

“Jorley” feat. Sarkodie

“Forgetting Me”

“Life”

“Gingam Too Much”

“Getaway”