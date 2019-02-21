Efya Nokturnal was our favourite trailblazer last week and we just feel it’s just right to remind yall how hot she looked.

The songstress wore a fiery red dress short dress made of fringes and a lace bodice. The whole spice of the dress is the calculated fringe layout which softly fans her curve in fluid waves.

And the bodice gives her an incredibly tiny waist emphasising her slender physique. The whole outfit was complete with a bling choker around her swan-like neck and red fringe earrings which barely graze her shoulder.

Efya, you looked astounding!