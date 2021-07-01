The 2021 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) happened at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC) last weekend and our male celebs didn't disappoint when they showcased their styles on the red carpet.

It involves taking risks when it comes to choosing the type of fabric, the colour of the fabric and the design to match perfectly with hairstyle, shoe and bag game while considering the theme of the event.

This year's show meant a lot of celebrities and guests as they could recover from their mishaps and sneak into the best dressed on another night, upgrade their best-dressed status or simply get overconfident and mess it all up. Some people had a plan to win at all cost and stuck by it.

As such, there definitely was no room for wardrobe malfunction or bad hair day. Either you avoided the red carpet or stepped out in the best ensemble.

While some celebrities were applauded for their stunning looks on the red carpet, others missed the mark.

2020 Miss Malaika queen, Jasmine Djang made an appearance one night and in some style on the red carpet. She wore a blue corset outfit that's adorned with fringe. The upper part of the dress showed off her cleavage as she leaves the side of the dress bare.

She matched her outfit with a long hairstyle, sandals heels and bold eyeshadow.

For a beauty queen like Jasmine, we thought she could have done better on the red carpet. There’s always that one dress that keeps you on the borderline for whether it’s a good look or a bad look.

These questions kept puzzling our mind, why the fringe? Why that hairstyle? Why that eyeshadow? Only Jasmine knows.

Jasmine has so much command over her fashion that when you have that dilemma for her, it means it’s a bad look.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana