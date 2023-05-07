Over the past years, the Ghanaian red carpet has been dominated by female celebrities and designers bringing out their creativity and originality to play.
24th VGMAs: Sarkodie, Blacko, Osebo, 7 other best-dressed male celebs on the red carpet
Check out who cut our most stylish celebrity men at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).
Recommended articles
However, the men are gradually proving to their fans that they have high fashion sense equal to their female counterparts.
The 2023 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) happened at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC) last weekend and our male celebs didn't disappoint when they showcased their styles on the red carpet.
Here are the men who won our hearts with their impeccable fashion sense.
James Gardiner
James was a co-host at the VGMAs and he didn't disappoint with his looks. Both the black and white combo fit and that all-white fit were giving. Amazingly dapper.
EL
We miss El, the 2015 Artiste of the Year. After a long break, El surely made a statement in his suit at the event.
Stonebwoy
The dancehall artiste reminded us again how timeless and classic he is wearing that fit.
Sarkodie
Dear Sarkodie this blazer and pants is giving. Sophisticated yet dapper.
Black Sheriff
Blacko bagged the Artiste of the Year and bagged the best-dressed category too. More wins for the 'Zongo Rasta.'
Osebo
For the first time, the Zaraman is amongst the best-dressed male celebrities for the night. He was still in 'skirt' though.
Lyrical Joe
Lyrical Joe was definitely ready for the night. He won with his fit.
Amerado
Delay is, of course, not denial. Best Rap Performance, check! Outfit, check!
Fiifi Coleman
Our red-carpet host served it to us hot.
Camido
The 'Sugarcane' hitmaker wowed us with a creative fashionable piece on the red carpet.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh