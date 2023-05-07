ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

24th VGMAs: Sarkodie, Blacko, Osebo, 7 other best-dressed male celebs on the red carpet

Berlinda Entsie

Check out who cut our most stylish celebrity men at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Best-dressed male celebs at the 2023 VGMAs
Best-dressed male celebs at the 2023 VGMAs

Over the past years, the Ghanaian red carpet has been dominated by female celebrities and designers bringing out their creativity and originality to play.

Recommended articles

However, the men are gradually proving to their fans that they have high fashion sense equal to their female counterparts.

The 2023 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) happened at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC) last weekend and our male celebs didn't disappoint when they showcased their styles on the red carpet.

Here are the men who won our hearts with their impeccable fashion sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

James Gardiner

James was a co-host at the VGMAs and he didn't disappoint with his looks. Both the black and white combo fit and that all-white fit were giving. Amazingly dapper.

James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana
James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana

EL

ADVERTISEMENT

We miss El, the 2015 Artiste of the Year. After a long break, El surely made a statement in his suit at the event.

EL
EL Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy

The dancehall artiste reminded us again how timeless and classic he is wearing that fit.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Sarkodie

Dear Sarkodie this blazer and pants is giving. Sophisticated yet dapper.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

Black Sheriff

Blacko bagged the Artiste of the Year and bagged the best-dressed category too. More wins for the 'Zongo Rasta.'

ADVERTISEMENT
Black Sheriff
Black Sheriff Pulse Ghana

Osebo

For the first time, the Zaraman is amongst the best-dressed male celebrities for the night. He was still in 'skirt' though.

Osebo
Osebo Pulse Ghana

Lyrical Joe

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyrical Joe was definitely ready for the night. He won with his fit.

Lyrical Joe
Lyrical Joe Pulse Ghana

Amerado

Delay is, of course, not denial. Best Rap Performance, check! Outfit, check!

Amerado
Amerado Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Fiifi Coleman

Our red-carpet host served it to us hot.

Fiifi Coleman
Fiifi Coleman Pulse Ghana

Camido

The 'Sugarcane' hitmaker wowed us with a creative fashionable piece on the red carpet.

ADVERTISEMENT
Camido
Camido Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The best dressed celebs at the Met Gala 2023 [Instagram]

Best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Met Gala

Ghanaian brides in kente

10 trending kente styles that took over the 'gram in April

Kwabena Kwabena at the VGMAs

Kwabena Kwabena's VGMA look has a lot of questions unanswered

Best-dressed female celebs at the 2023 VGMAs

24th VGMA red carpet: Here are the best-dressed female celebrities we spotted