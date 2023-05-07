24th VGMAs: Sarkodie, Blacko, Osebo, 7 other best-dressed male celebs on the red carpet

However, the men are gradually proving to their fans that they have high fashion sense equal to their female counterparts.

The 2023 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) happened at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC) last weekend and our male celebs didn't disappoint when they showcased their styles on the red carpet.

Here are the men who won our hearts with their impeccable fashion sense.

James Gardiner

James was a co-host at the VGMAs and he didn't disappoint with his looks. Both the black and white combo fit and that all-white fit were giving. Amazingly dapper.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

EL

We miss El, the 2015 Artiste of the Year. After a long break, El surely made a statement in his suit at the event.

Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy

The dancehall artiste reminded us again how timeless and classic he is wearing that fit.

Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie

Dear Sarkodie this blazer and pants is giving. Sophisticated yet dapper.

Pulse Ghana

Black Sheriff

Blacko bagged the Artiste of the Year and bagged the best-dressed category too. More wins for the 'Zongo Rasta.'

Pulse Ghana

Osebo

For the first time, the Zaraman is amongst the best-dressed male celebrities for the night. He was still in 'skirt' though.

Pulse Ghana

Lyrical Joe

Lyrical Joe was definitely ready for the night. He won with his fit.

Pulse Ghana

Amerado

Delay is, of course, not denial. Best Rap Performance, check! Outfit, check!

Pulse Ghana

Fiifi Coleman

Our red-carpet host served it to us hot.

Pulse Ghana

Camido

The 'Sugarcane' hitmaker wowed us with a creative fashionable piece on the red carpet.

