4 signs it's time to take your braids off

Unexplained headaches that won’t go away

Persistent headaches, especially those that don't respond to painkillers, can be a sign that your braids are too tight or have been left in for too long.

The tension from tight braids can cause scalp pain and lead to headaches, which is your body's way of telling you that it's time to relieve the pressure.

Stubborn and recurring colds

Surprisingly, having your braids in for too long can sometimes be linked to stubborn colds. This could be due to the added weight and tension on your scalp and neck, which may affect your overall health.

If you find yourself battling recurring colds, it might be worth considering whether your braids are contributing to the issue.

Intensely itchy scalp

An itchy scalp is often a sign that it's time to take your braids out. The itchiness could be due to product buildup, lack of proper cleansing, or your scalp simply needing to breathe.

Ignoring this symptom can lead to more serious scalp issues, so it's best to address it by removing the braids and giving your scalp some relief.

Strong smell

If you notice a strong, unpleasant odour coming from your braids, it's definitely time to take them out. The smell could be a result of sweat, moisture trapped in your hair, or product buildup, which can all lead to bacterial growth. A thorough wash and a break from braids can help restore freshness to your hair.

