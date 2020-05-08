Celebrities are trendsetters. Always out and about at coded and star-studded events looking glamorous in designer clothes.

The entertainment and fashion industry go hand-in-hand and the two have evolved over the past years.

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

Although events are on hold, celebrities and style influencers have found ways to give us their stunning looks amid the coronavirus (COVID19) outbreak.

Here are our best 5 celebrity looks for the week. Check the pictures and share your thoughts with us.

Zynnell Zuh

Dressed in a burgundy bodycon dress, Zynnell Zuh looks stunning in her outfit.

Zynnell Zuh

Okyeame Kwame

Known for promoting ‘Made in Ghana’, the influencer is capture in a long outfit with a trouser beneath with his chest put to bare.

Accompanied by a white sneaker, Okyeame captions his photo “Superman mode activated.”

Okyeame Kwame

Serwaa Amihere

She looked stunning in a Kente fabric top with a black trendy slit.

Serwaa goes for a nude shoe and nude make up to complete her look.

Serwaa Amihere

Berla Mundi

The television personality rocked a black waved hear with her African print dress.

She opted for a mild makeup look placing much emphasis on her smile.

Berla Mundi

Toosweet Annan

Captured in a gorgeous Kaftan, the actor compliments his outfit with a blue 'Alhaji' cap and this looks amazing.