The relationship between celebrities and fashion trends is very intertwined with many well-known personalities either setting the trends with their unique style or making existing designs more mainstream as fans flock to emulate the look.

Top Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has positively influenced Ghanaian girls in so many ways and continue to leave them breathless with her high fashion sense.

Red carpet events, weddings, movie premiere, interviews among other events, Jackie always steps out with her best fashion foot forward.

Even on casual dates, Miss Appiah serves her fans on social media stunning style tips. If you are looking to make the centre of attention at any event with looks, check out these style for inspiration.