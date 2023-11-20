5 dazzling celebrity photos over the weekend

Serwaa Amihere's golden elegance: The weekend kicked off with Serwaa Amihere stealing the spotlight in a stunning golden pearl-studded dress.

The TV personality and fashion icon effortlessly combined sophistication with glamour, embodying the epitome of red-carpet chic.

The golden hue complemented her radiant aura, creating a look that resonated with fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Nana Ama Mcbrown's African royalty: Nana Ama Mcbrown showcased her regal style in a captivating African print ensemble paired with intricately designed headgear.

The actress and TV host celebrated her heritage in a way that was both culturally rich and undeniably chic.

Her vibrant choice of colors and bold patterns added a touch of Afro-centric elegance to the weekend's fashion highlights.

Salma Mumin's Bohemian allure: Salma Mumin turned heads in a bohemian-inspired maxi skirt with a floral motif, coupled with a daring backless blouse.

The actress and entrepreneur effortlessly blended casual and chic elements, creating a look that was both playful and sophisticated.

Her fashion-forward choice resonated with those who appreciate bold and unconventional style statements.

Joselyn Dumas' Northern Kente extravaganza: Joselyn Dumas graced the weekend festivities in a sparkly purple Northern Kente ensemble that radiated grace and cultural pride.

The award-winning actress and media personality showcased the rich heritage of Ghana through her choice of traditional fabric, adding a modern twist with a touch of sparkle.

Her outfit was a celebration of diversity and style, capturing the essence of contemporary Ghanaian fashion.

Berla Mundi's pearly lace elegance: Berla Mundi closed the weekend in style, donning a pearly ash lace sleeveless dress that exuded timeless elegance.

The TV presenter and style influencer effortlessly combined classic elements with modern flair, showcasing a look that was both refined and on-trend.

The delicate lace detailing and neutral color palette made for a sophisticated yet contemporary ensemble.