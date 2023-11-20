From the radiant Serwaa Amihere to the ever-stylish Nana Ama Mcbrown, the stars graced various events in outfits that left fans in awe.
5 dazzling celebrity photos over the weekend
As the weekend unfolded, the social media was ablaze with dazzling snapshots of Ghana's favorite celebrities donning show-stopping ensembles.
Serwaa Amihere's golden elegance: The weekend kicked off with Serwaa Amihere stealing the spotlight in a stunning golden pearl-studded dress.
The TV personality and fashion icon effortlessly combined sophistication with glamour, embodying the epitome of red-carpet chic.
The golden hue complemented her radiant aura, creating a look that resonated with fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.
Nana Ama Mcbrown's African royalty: Nana Ama Mcbrown showcased her regal style in a captivating African print ensemble paired with intricately designed headgear.
The actress and TV host celebrated her heritage in a way that was both culturally rich and undeniably chic.
Her vibrant choice of colors and bold patterns added a touch of Afro-centric elegance to the weekend's fashion highlights.
Salma Mumin's Bohemian allure: Salma Mumin turned heads in a bohemian-inspired maxi skirt with a floral motif, coupled with a daring backless blouse.
The actress and entrepreneur effortlessly blended casual and chic elements, creating a look that was both playful and sophisticated.
Her fashion-forward choice resonated with those who appreciate bold and unconventional style statements.
Joselyn Dumas' Northern Kente extravaganza: Joselyn Dumas graced the weekend festivities in a sparkly purple Northern Kente ensemble that radiated grace and cultural pride.
The award-winning actress and media personality showcased the rich heritage of Ghana through her choice of traditional fabric, adding a modern twist with a touch of sparkle.
Her outfit was a celebration of diversity and style, capturing the essence of contemporary Ghanaian fashion.
Berla Mundi's pearly lace elegance: Berla Mundi closed the weekend in style, donning a pearly ash lace sleeveless dress that exuded timeless elegance.
The TV presenter and style influencer effortlessly combined classic elements with modern flair, showcasing a look that was both refined and on-trend.
The delicate lace detailing and neutral color palette made for a sophisticated yet contemporary ensemble.
As we look forward to more dazzling moments, it's clear that Ghana's celebrities are not only entertainers but also trendsetters, shaping the landscape of African fashion with their impeccable style.
