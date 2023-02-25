5 designers reinventing Ghanaian tradition through fashion

Whatever your fancy there is a brand, a house, or a designer needling their golden touch through the hems.

Let’s get you familiar with some of Ghana's incredible creative minds in reinventing Ghanaian tradition through fashion.

Pistis Ghana

PISTIS is a Ghanaian-based fashion house headquartered in Accra. The company currently stands at the frontline of the fast-growing African fashion industry while making major strides in the international markets. PISTIS, at the core, prides itself on creating a masterpiece for every client.

From their uniquely crafted custom-made gowns, office couture, casual outfits, and much creative artistry.

Christie Brown

Christie Brown is a fashion house built on legacy. Named after Aisha's grandmother, a Ghanaian seamstress with no label of her own, Christie Brown is inspired by the countless artisans and visionaries that have come up before it. Their ingenuity and pioneering spirit are at the core of what continues to inspire us today.

Specialized in custom-made apparel for the everyday client with a touch of African tradition.

Duaba Serwaa

This fashion house tells its story about bold effortless beauty and the construction of luxurious style lines, that cater to the woman who prefers the understated.

Its carefully curated pattern designs reinvent Ghanaian tradition.

AfrikenbyNana

This artistic Ghanaian fashion house believes, Creating powerful statements of fashion, effortlessly elegant, courageous, and daring with a classic twist to fit every occasion.

Abrantie The Gentleman

Abrantie The Gentleman is a Ghanaian fashion brand where African tradition and style meet with class, confidence, and timeless elegance, coupled with different elements of art that defines a gentleman.

Uniquely creating retail ready-to-wear, and customized bespoke menswear for all occasions.

