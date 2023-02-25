ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 designers reinventing Ghanaian tradition through fashion

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The fashion hub in Accra is bursting with local artisans and designers, all of whom specialize in reinventing traditional garments with a modern twist.

Fashion in Ghana
Fashion in Ghana

There is always a name to remember for every occasion that you might be dressing up for. Is its bespoke design, African wax print casual style, or even ready-to-wear apparel?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Whatever your fancy there is a brand, a house, or a designer needling their golden touch through the hems.

Let’s get you familiar with some of Ghana's incredible creative minds in reinventing Ghanaian tradition through fashion.

Pistis Ghana

PISTIS is a Ghanaian-based fashion house headquartered in Accra. The company currently stands at the frontline of the fast-growing African fashion industry while making major strides in the international markets. PISTIS, at the core, prides itself on creating a masterpiece for every client.

From their uniquely crafted custom-made gowns, office couture, casual outfits, and much creative artistry.

PISTIS
PISTIS Pulse Ghana

Christie Brown

Christie Brown is a fashion house built on legacy. Named after Aisha's grandmother, a Ghanaian seamstress with no label of her own, Christie Brown is inspired by the countless artisans and visionaries that have come up before it. Their ingenuity and pioneering spirit are at the core of what continues to inspire us today.

Specialized in custom-made apparel for the everyday client with a touch of African tradition.

CHRISTIE BROWN
CHRISTIE BROWN Pulse Ghana

Duaba Serwaa

This fashion house tells its story about bold effortless beauty and the construction of luxurious style lines, that cater to the woman who prefers the understated.

Its carefully curated pattern designs reinvent Ghanaian tradition.

DUABA SERWAA
DUABA SERWAA Pulse Ghana

AfrikenbyNana

This artistic Ghanaian fashion house believes, Creating powerful statements of fashion, effortlessly elegant, courageous, and daring with a classic twist to fit every occasion.

AFRIKEN BY NANA
AFRIKEN BY NANA Pulse Ghana

Abrantie The Gentleman

Abrantie The Gentleman is a Ghanaian fashion brand where African tradition and style meet with class, confidence, and timeless elegance, coupled with different elements of art that defines a gentleman.

Uniquely creating retail ready-to-wear, and customized bespoke menswear for all occasions.

ABRANTIE THE GENTLEMAN
ABRANTIE THE GENTLEMAN Pulse Ghana

Ghana's fashion space is fastly growing with talented creative minds telling stories through beautifully crafted pieces made right here on the soil.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Baby Maxin

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Maxin slays in adorable birthday photos

Reception dress inspirations for brides

10 trending outfits that'll bring that ravishing glow to your wedding reception

King Alfie

Adorable birthday photos of Vivian Jill's son got our womb tickling

Sista Afia

6 photos that prove Sista Afia and raunchy dresses are inseparable