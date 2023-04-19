5 modest fashion ideas to copy from Oheneyere Gifty Anti for Eid al-Fitr

Since venturing into media, Oheneyere Gifty Anti has made her presence felt with her voice, beauty and high fashion sense.

As a true African, she has consistently shown her love and passion to promote her country during state functions with her flawless appearance, always looking regal in African Prints.

She is among the great TV personalities with an elegant sense of fashion. She never seizes the opportunity to rock stylish African print dresses for her TV shows and other events.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good, especially in modest outfits.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, the media personality always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits and her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency

The Eid celebration is fast approaching and we are dressing modestly all the way. Oheneyere Gifty Anti's style is a sure way inspiration.

Let’s take a look at some of her looks that caught our eyes and are worth being added to our wardrobes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check the photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT