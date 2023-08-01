5 things we love about Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie style and beauty

Michelle plays forward for a Women’s Soccer team in the United States, the Houston Dash, and Nigeria’s National Team, the Super Falcons.

We have been captivated since the commencement of the Women’s World Cup, as she played for the Nigerian team in their recent games. That’s why we are listing five things we love about her style and beauty:

1. Her rich dark skin

Her skin glows! Michelle's dark skin is so beautiful; she reminds us of supermodel Adut Akech or Big Brother Naija alum Saskay.

In a world of colourism where women bleach to keep up with light-skinned standards of beauty, it is refreshing to see a dark-skinned woman glowing in her God-given complexion.

2. Her sneaker collection

What kind of athlete would she be if she didn’t have an amazing sneaker collection? Michelle’s love for the Nike Air Jordans is legendary, and we love how she has them in different colours.

The crop top, baggy cargo pants, and sneakers combination is a go-to look for Michelle, and she rocks it well.

3. Her braids

No hair makes a black woman look like a goddess more than braids, and Michelle looks like a goddess in her gold and sometimes black knotless braids with curls at the edge; she also makes bohemian locs.

While many female footballers cut their hair, it’s great to see how she flaunts her beautiful femininity.

4. Her jackets and sweaters

Michelle has the most amazing collection of jackets, from leather jackets in different colours to sweaters to trench coats.

Michelle always looks like a cool fox whenever she pairs her outfits with a stylish jacket.

5. Her sensual outfits

