Ruff Town Record new signee, Francine Nyanko Koffi popularly called Fantana is our celebrity style crush for the week.

Born on 3rd July 1997, the 23-year-old Ghanaian musician has a great love for fashion and her high fashion sense is just incredible.

Fantana, might be trending on social media for her bad cooking skills but she knows a thing or two about how to combine colours and give us an arresting sight when she steps out.

Unlike Wendy Shay, also signed to the same record label who was criticised for her bad sartorial choices and hairstyle when she hit the limelight.

Check out 5 of our best Fantana looks below and share your comments with us.