5 times Ghanaian designer, Yartel Gh styled Nana Akua Addo in gorgeous dresses

It’s no news that Nana Akua looks good in almost everything she wears. The actress has an amazing sense of style and has the right body to slay any outfit. She turns up looking glammed and stunned in splendid outfits over the years.

The fashionista is an adventurous dresser who doesn’t particularly follow “Fashion” rules, instead creates one for herself. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

She has been rocking stunning apparels by popular Ghanaian brand, Yartel Gh and we are so much in love with everything she wears.

Yartel Gh, at the core, prides itself on creating masterpieces for every client and, as a result, has garnered a name as the leader in special occasion clothes.

From stealing the various red carpet events to her apparel for all functions in and out the country, here are some looks Nana Akua Addo stunned us with and they were the handiworks of Yartel Gh.

