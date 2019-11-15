What does the colour black means to you? In Ghana, black is usually reserved for funerals; mourning the death.

Some people wear black because it can be paired with any apparels. In the fashion world, the colour black pretty ranks high. It's classic, simple, and can be versatile.

It all depends on which pieces you wear and how you put them together. To prove just how universal the colour is, we have selected our favourite top-dresses inspired by the award-winning Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah on how to pull off an all-black outfit, whether you're a classic or eclectic person.