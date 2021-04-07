6 ways you can rock your heels comfortably

Platforms are meant to support your weight. That way you can walk comfortably without toppling over all the time. Stilettos are cute and will make you look chic but they have no support and are likely to be uncomfortable after a long day of walking or work.
Another hack when buying heels is going for at least one size bigger. When you go for your exact size, it will fit but after a long day of work your legs swell and it gets unbearable when in heels. Also, you are likely to develop blisters.
The first thing you need to determine before making any purchase is how high you can go. There is no shame in preferring lower heels as long as you are comfortable. Once this is locked, you can now buy shoes more easily without picking just any pair you see.