6 ways you can rock your heels comfortably

Next, it is important to know the type of heels that best suit your feet. Do your feet look better in closed or open shoes? Nothing kills a vibe like toes touching the ground because you chose to wear open heels. Also not all shoe designs whether open or closed will match your feet. Be wary of this when choosing the perfect shoes.

Always rest whenever you can

Walking or working in heels all day can be daunting. This is why you need to take as many breaks as you can. Sit or lean against a wall whenever you can. Also, remember to carry a pair of flats so that you can swap out your heels when they become unbearable or you need to move around faster.

Always go shoe shopping after a long day