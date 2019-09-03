The 'year of return' edition of the Rhythms of Da The Runway took place over the weekend at the Christianbory ( Osu) castle.

Dignitaries including Second Lady of Ghana, H.E Samira Bawumia and Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Hon. Barbara Gyesi were in attendance.

Organised by Media Personality, KOD, a host of Ghanaian celebrities were also in attendance as music and fashion fused beautifully. Top African designers displayed their works as the crowd watch and applauded their creativity; months of handwork and collaborating with models.

Some of the the celebrities who graced the annual event impressed us with their looks while others failed to beat their personal records.

To attain a perfect look, one has to take in account her hairstyle, makeup, choice of outfit, footwear, accessories among others.

Most importantly, one has to dress to depending on the type and purpose of the occasion.

The following are list of celebrities who equally gave us one style tip one way or the other but failed to give us breathtaking looks.

Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Hon. Barbara Gyesi graced the event in a black gown accessorized with kente fabric. She represented Ghana with her fashion choice but her choice of hairstyle, earrings and sleeves didn't complement her looks.

Dentaa Amoateng MBE is a TV personality and entrepreneur. The mother-of-four is one of the few Ghanaians in the diaspora promoting made-in-Ghana products. As usual, she wore this see-through made by a Ghanaian designer, kudos to the designer for the creativity but we don't think this was the right dress for the occasion.

Ghanaian celebrity, Shatta Michy wasn't comfortable in her dress as seen in the photo. She can rock this white off shoulder jumpsuit to any other event and be the center of attention.

Ghanaian musician, Eazzy gave us the perfect street style goals. We love the fabric and colour and were expecting to see more sophisticated look. Real name, Midred Ashong failed to hit above her own record.

Love is beautiful. Newly weds, Mr and Mrs Osafo-Nkansah attended the event and they couldn't let go of each other. We were in love with Victoria's look. Her hair style and colour matched with her apparel. Who else can dress down stylishly like her? However, we can't say same for Eugene.