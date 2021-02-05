When you're not a conventional size, there are a lot of style 'restrictions' put onto your body by the mainstream. It's why the idea of larger women in a mini skirt can seem like a bold move and a big girl wearing a crop top can cause a stir.

Looking through fashion websites and magazines, you are inundated by the so-called rules for plus size women but why should a woman need to conceal or drape her curves when she could simply embrace them?

Media personality, Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong popularly called AJ Sarpong has carved out a successful career in the industry. She has always been proudly plus-size and not allowed her size to slow down her style. Be it on set or at an event or on her usual hosting duties, AJ always makes sure she looks her best.

Sometimes, plus-size women feel bound to a set of rules when it comes to dressing and showing off their body but the screen goddess shows you can throw all those limiting rules out of the window and still look good.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, here a 5 times AJ was curvy and killing it:

