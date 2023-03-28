7 times Serwaa Amihere luxuriously dazzled the 'Rich Aunty' aesthetic

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere is amongst the few celebrities who have been consistent with her decent fashion statements. She has managed to capture our attention with her stunning fashion choices.

She's not only endowed with an amazing body, but she also has a great sense of style.

Serwaa knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever she steps out, she makes sure all eyes are focused on her. She sure knows how to look good in chic outfits. She always looks simple and elegant and she always chooses the right accessories and footwear to match her outfits.

It’s no news that she got her fashion game on lock and we can’t deny that.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring styles, the media personality is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

Serwaa is making statements on the gram in modest outfits while recreating the aesthetic 'Rich aunty' vibe.

Her looks depict her personal style as she looked classy and sassy effortlessly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The style icon is rewriting her own fashion rules and we are glued to her page for the next post.

Here are some of Serwaa Amihere's 'Rich Aunty' looks that got our attention.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana