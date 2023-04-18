ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

8 modest outfits to slay this Eid inspired by Ayisha Yakubu

Berlinda Entsie

Ayisha Yakubu is our muse for this year's Eid celebration.

Ayisha Yakubu
Ayisha Yakubu

Eid al-Fitr also called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

Recommended articles

The festivity in one way or another unveils a lot of fashion inspiration for ladies all over the world, especially modest looks.

Without showing legs, cleavage or tight-fitting bum clothes, these style influencers have managed to wow, inspire and influence many with their clothing styles in the country.

The good news is we got you covered, broadcaster Ayisha Yakubu is here to inspire us.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayisha Yakubu dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashionista has been consistent with her decent fashion statements on our screens. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits.

Ayisha's fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

ADVERTISEMENT

We spotted amazing designs on her on the gram. This is a sure way to get you inspired for this year's Eid celebration.

Ayisha Yakubu
Ayisha Yakubu Pulse Ghana
Ayisha Yakubu
Ayisha Yakubu Pulse Ghana
Ayisha Yakubu
Ayisha Yakubu Pulse Ghana
Ayisha Yakubu
Ayisha Yakubu Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Ayisha Yakubu
Ayisha Yakubu Pulse Ghana
Ayisha Yakubu
Ayisha Yakubu Pulse Ghana
Ayisha Yakubu
Ayisha Yakubu Pulse Ghana
Ayisha Yakubu
Ayisha Yakubu Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Samira Bawumia

Wedding guest: Samira Bawumia steals spotlight at luxurious #WHYFYNNAD23 ceremony

Nana Ama McBrown as wedding guest

5 times Nana Ama McBrown slayed the perfect wedding guest outfit on the 'gram

Dr Nadia Adongo

All you need to know about Nadia Adongo, Prez Akufo-Addo's goddaughter [Photos]

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week