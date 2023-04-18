8 modest outfits to slay this Eid inspired by Ayisha Yakubu

The festivity in one way or another unveils a lot of fashion inspiration for ladies all over the world, especially modest looks.

Without showing legs, cleavage or tight-fitting bum clothes, these style influencers have managed to wow, inspire and influence many with their clothing styles in the country.

The good news is we got you covered, broadcaster Ayisha Yakubu is here to inspire us.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayisha Yakubu dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashionista has been consistent with her decent fashion statements on our screens. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits.

Ayisha's fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

ADVERTISEMENT

We spotted amazing designs on her on the gram. This is a sure way to get you inspired for this year's Eid celebration.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana