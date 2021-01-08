Ghana’s Second Lady, Samira Bawumia is one of the respected personalities who has won her heart of people with her fashion statement.

Although she hardly goes to red carpet events, the style influencer always inspires us with her beautiful looks.

Much as we loved all her initiatives which includes the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), we are crazy about her high fashion sense and how to combine colours to blend so perfectly.

She is known to consistently whip out amazing outfits that had us drooling all the time on her Instagram page.

The wife of the Vice President knows how to show up in style at every event and her photos are proof. She is no learner in this slay game.

She has been rocking stunning apparels by popular Ghanaian brand, Pistis and we are so much in love with everything she wears.

Pistis, at the core, prides itself on creating masterpieces for every client and, as a result, has garnered a name as the leader in special occasion clothes.

In as much as we see the Second Lady dazzle in bespoken African prints outfits, we love her more when spotted in our beautiful Kente fabric.

Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in special events in the country.

Today, we are inspired by Samira Bawumia taste for bespoken traditional Kente outfits. Take a look:

Samira Bawumia and Dr Bawumia