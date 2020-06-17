The CEO and editor-in-chief of Glitz magazine and Glitz style awards, one of Ghana’s respected fashion house.

The boss lady has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram to mark her special day.

Claudia, 40, is adorned in long white apparel and complemented her fashion statement with a white stiletto and a flawless make.

Aside from the white dress, Claudia further stunned us with a colourful blazer and a matching jeans trouser.

Giving us an infectious smile, the boss lady captured her post "You’ve been faithful Lord! Thank you, Father! Feels great to be 18yrs with 22yrs of experience! Happy 40th to ME!!"

Check photos below:

