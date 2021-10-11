Actress Vicky Zugah stuns us with hot lingerie photos on her birthday

Amongst other photos, Vicky clad herself in a jaw-dropping one-piece white lingerie flaunting her flawless skin.

In other themes, the actress wore beautiful outfits while thankful to God for her new age.

We haven't seen accessories look so beautiful on celebrities this year thank it looked on Vicky.

Her hairstyle and flawless makeup brought out her beauty unapologetically. Details were considered when styling and executing these unique and exceptional looks.

She captioned one of her posts, "I am a warrior, fighter, a soldier, survivor, the strongest woman I know aside my mama, I am Queen but above all, I am loved!

Surviving each year is my own miracle.

I learned things the hard way but I am glad I learned.

My life will make a hit movie, I will tell it one day.

Wish me well and pray for me wati na i’ve been through it all now I must cruise!!!"

Check photos below:

