While having a fluke from Sunday, it is still important to still rock a good outfit perfect for work during the weekdays, especially on Monday.

As usual, Pulse.com.gh gives you all the motivation you need to start the week head-on.

One person who rocks the African print dresses in style is 2012 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Emefa Adeti.

The beauty queen who has joined the media work rocks the African print outfits to perfection, especially for work.

Here flawless nude makeup and stiletto complement her outfit very well.

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Emefa.

