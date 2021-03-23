Every morning, most women are left with sartorial torment. What is the perfect dress that will make them stand out, boost their confidence and meet the demands of the office dress code?

That is why we follow the top style influencers to update on the latest fashion trends to help you make the right fashion choices for your next event. Wearing prints to your workplace is something you should explore this week as it would give you a different look and help you switch up your work style.

Although, searching for outfits to rock to your workplace can be a little stressful but looking good at work has a way of brightening your day. Prints are one of the styles you can explore.

In today's edition of work styles, we'll be picking our style inspiration from Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri.

Ahuofe Patri has joined the celebrities that embraced the culture of rocking successful prints outfits and she did justice to the look.

She shared these pictures on her Instagram page recently where she was wearing this checkered prints pantsuit.

Ahuofe Patri

We love how she went all neutral on this fit without looking too extra now this is how you wear.

Pairing the outfit with the black stiletto and sunglasses made her look like a real boss lady. Her makeup was just on point.

This simple yet classy look will switch up your style game and launch you into the world of slayers.