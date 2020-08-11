Over the years, beauty queen, Akua Amoakowaa Mensah has graced our TV screens with nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Akua has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now. Most importantly, she is among the few female celebrities who always steps out in African print dresses promoting the local textile industry and we are madly in love with all her styles.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Her makeup game is always on top and we love how she smiles and poses for the cameras.

Below are some of her outfits that will inspire your next style.

