All the times Anita Erskine dazzled us in bespoken Kente outfits

She is an entrepreneur, TV and a radio personality and she has come a long way in the industry and she still continues to move higher. Anita is a true definition of woman empowerment as she likes to stand up for the rights of women and also help them in whatever small way she can.

Anita has proven to be one of the best female presenters currently. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

From her tops to other creative styles, Anita is truly a fashionista and we love her flawless makeup and hairstyles that accompanies her outfits.

In as much as we see the fashionista dazzle in bespoken African prints outfits, we love her more when spotted in our beautiful Kente fabric.

Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in special events in the country.

Today, we are inspired by Anita Erskine's taste for bespoken traditional Kente outfits. Take a look:

