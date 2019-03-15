Previously considered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, camel toes are making a strong comeback with enhancing underwears.

We thought no one would want to be caught dead wearing a camel toe in town. But that’s not the case. Woman are actually buying fake camel toes to enhance the size and look of their vaginas in clothes.

Camel toes are also known as frontal wedgie is the visible cleft of the outer labia under tight clothing. The name camel toes came about because it looks like a camel toe.

Previously patronised by trans men who wanted to hide their manly parts, the fake camel toe has now become a fast-selling commodity in the fashion world.

Apparently, this fashion trend makes women more seductive. They say it’s a way of reminding men about what’s going on downstairs. And reportedly the sight turns men on.

Check out some camel toes we spotted on our Ghanaian celebs.