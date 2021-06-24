Anklets: Here's how to wear them and their meanings

Whether you choose to wear a solitary ankle chain or stack multiple anklets into an ankle party, anklets are a unique accessory that adds a fun sparkle to your strut.
Anklets are not exclusive to any one group, culture or demographic, meaning everyone and anyone can delight in wearing an anklet.
Ankle bracelet meanings today
Today, ankle bracelet meanings aren’t as symbolic as they once were. Still, ideas are floating around that are important to address, such as:
Do ankle bracelets mean you are married?
Just as women wear wedding bands and engagement rings on their right or left ring finger, ankle bracelets once symbolized marital status. Historically, anklets were a gift from the groom to the bride to make their nuptials official and known to the world.
What is the ankle bracelet on the left ankle meaning?
Does it matter which side you wear an anklet on: left or right? Certainly not by today’s standards. However, there are rumours that wearing an ankle bracelet on the left ankle signifies that a woman is in an open relationship. This theory doesn’t hold much weight and is generally regarded as a rumour since millions of people wear ankle bracelets on both the left and right ankle.
How to wear an Ankle bracelet
Now that we’ve thoroughly covered the history and significance of ankle bracelet meanings, let’s get right to the fun part: styling. Are anklets only right for beach days and pool parties? On the contrary! If you take a closer look at the latest celebrity red carpet appearances, you’ll notice anklets are a popular jewellery accent. While there are few hard and fast ankle bracelet rules, there are some things to consider when wearing an ankle bracelet. Here are our Do’s and Don'ts for wearing an anklet:
As you can see, the points above are mere suggestions that’ll help you rock your anklet with pride. Speaking of styling, let’s have a look at the most popular types of ankle bracelets.
Types of Anklets
There are a variety of unique and fun ankle bracelet styles, here’s a look at some of the most popular:
Gold Ankle Bracelets are often adorned with gemstones and pair beautifully with elegant heels and matching gold accessories.
Silver anklets are slightly more casual and create a casual look perfect for beach days and summer outfits.
Beaded anklets pair beautifully with a silver anklet to make a chic jewellery stack on your ankle. Beaded anklets are widely available and fun to make at home, too.
Barefoot Ankle Bracelets are more of a replacement for shoes, as they string together the toe and ankle with cascading chains that flow across the top of the foot. Wear these to festivals, beach parties, or a destination wedding.
Leather Anklets add a touch of masculinity to a commonly associated feminine piece of jewellery and are perfect for men and women alike.
Adjustable Ankle bracelets are the solution for those who are in between anklet sizes.
As you can see, there are many ankle bracelet meanings, but the most important one is what they mean to you.
