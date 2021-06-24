Anklets: Here's how to wear them and their meanings

Ankle bracelet meanings today

Today, ankle bracelet meanings aren’t as symbolic as they once were. Still, ideas are floating around that are important to address, such as:

Do ankle bracelets mean you are married?

Just as women wear wedding bands and engagement rings on their right or left ring finger, ankle bracelets once symbolized marital status. Historically, anklets were a gift from the groom to the bride to make their nuptials official and known to the world.

What is the ankle bracelet on the left ankle meaning?

Does it matter which side you wear an anklet on: left or right? Certainly not by today’s standards. However, there are rumours that wearing an ankle bracelet on the left ankle signifies that a woman is in an open relationship. This theory doesn’t hold much weight and is generally regarded as a rumour since millions of people wear ankle bracelets on both the left and right ankle.

How to wear an Ankle bracelet

Now that we’ve thoroughly covered the history and significance of ankle bracelet meanings, let’s get right to the fun part: styling. Are anklets only right for beach days and pool parties? On the contrary! If you take a closer look at the latest celebrity red carpet appearances, you’ll notice anklets are a popular jewellery accent. While there are few hard and fast ankle bracelet rules, there are some things to consider when wearing an ankle bracelet. Here are our Do’s and Don'ts for wearing an anklet:

Do wear your anklet to the beach, pool party and all your summer events

Don’t wear ankle bracelets with charms that might jingle in quiet places like work, a library or memorial

Do pack all your anklets for vacation

Don’t forget to securely fasten your ankle bracelet to ensure it doesn’t fall off

Do ask about resizing. If you fall in love with an anklet but it’s too small for your ankle, most jewellers are happy to add chain links to expand the size to fit you.

Don’t wear an anklet underneath jeans, as the rough material might tarnish the metal or even damage it

Do measure your ankle size to see what measurement is most comfortable. You don’t want to wear an ankle bracelet that is too tight, which can add pressure and snap or irritate the skin.

Don’t wear your anklet with tights or pantyhose as they can snag and tear them

Do get a Pedi and dress up your anklet with cute sandals and a toe ring

As you can see, the points above are mere suggestions that’ll help you rock your anklet with pride. Speaking of styling, let’s have a look at the most popular types of ankle bracelets.

Types of Anklets

There are a variety of unique and fun ankle bracelet styles, here’s a look at some of the most popular:

Gold Ankle Bracelets are often adorned with gemstones and pair beautifully with elegant heels and matching gold accessories.

Silver anklets are slightly more casual and create a casual look perfect for beach days and summer outfits.

Beaded anklets pair beautifully with a silver anklet to make a chic jewellery stack on your ankle. Beaded anklets are widely available and fun to make at home, too.

Barefoot Ankle Bracelets are more of a replacement for shoes, as they string together the toe and ankle with cascading chains that flow across the top of the foot. Wear these to festivals, beach parties, or a destination wedding.

Leather Anklets add a touch of masculinity to a commonly associated feminine piece of jewellery and are perfect for men and women alike.

Adjustable Ankle bracelets are the solution for those who are in between anklet sizes.