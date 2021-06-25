RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Becca shows her street style skills wearing a fabulously fearless shirt on denim

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaian musician, Becca's street style isn't entirely dangerous unless you don't have a driving license.

Becca
Becca

Becca is never one to do things by halves when it comes to fashion. After a busy week, Friday is of course the day to let loose and welcome the weekend of leisure. And the actress continues on in her fashion odyssey and we’re loving every bit of the chic off-duty style.

The songstress -star turned businesswoman was photographed wearing a big shirt along with matching on the gram.

Becca did justice to this style which gave the casual chic look.

Pairing the outfit with blue sandal heels just makes it more casual and trendy. The colour combination is also right for the season and it’s okay to lose the one side of the shirt on the denim.

This outfit has gotten a great amount of popularity in the fashion world and we think you should add this trend to your wardrobe.

Some fashion influencers, designers and stylists have been able to rock this trend fashionably while some are still trying to find their foot.

Show off your amazing style this weekend with this stylish look.

Becca
Becca Pulse Ghana
Becca
Becca Pulse Ghana

