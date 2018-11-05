Here are the best dressed celebrities at the 2018 Miss Malaika

news

The Nation Theartre in Accra was filled with lots of celebrities and style influencer's on Saturday, November 3 for the 2018 Miss Malaika finale.

Hosted by Berla Mundi and Annita Akuffo, the night was packed with memorable moments including the style moments. It was a night of many looks but we bring you the 10 best dressed celebrities at the 2018 Miss Malaika finale.

FEMALE CELEBRITIES

1. Berla Mundi

2. Jackie Appiah

3. Joselyn Dumas

4. Eirene Binabiba (Miss Malaika 2014 winner)

5. Lharley (style inflencer)

6. Wendy Shay

7. Adjoa Birago

MALE CELEBRITIES

8.James Gardiner

9. Lexis Bill