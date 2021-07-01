Boss Lady! Anita Akuffo teaches us how to look stylish in suit sets this season

Looking fashionable to work might sound stressful because most people do not have the time and patience to select outfits they want to wear each day. They just go for the first corporate outfit they set their eyes on.

Media personality, Anita Akua Akuffo is serving the boss chic vibe as she styles her power suit in the most creative ways. She definitely knows how to make fashion statements with her look.

She is amongst the few celebrities who has been consistent with her decent fashion statements.

Anita always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the media personality is certainly and we are all shades of a girl boss here for it.

She shared a photo on her Instagram page where she wore black suit sets.

Pulse Ghana

We love how she went all dark on this fit while looking very well like a boss lady. From the black camisole to the black heels.

Black is more than a colour — it's a lifestyle. We just love how Anita complemented her look with the blunt cut hair and the flawless makeup.

When wearing suit sets, always keep the rest of your accessories minimal just like Anita Akuffo.