Boss Lady! Fella Makafui teaches us how to look stylish in monochrome for work

Whether an entrepreneur or manager of a company, you have to dress like a woman who commands respect while leading your team.

Looking fashionable to work might sound stressful because most people do not have the time and patience to select outfits they want to wear each day. They just go for the first corporate outfit they set their eyes on.

Actress Fella Makafui is serving the boss chic vibe as she styles her power suit in the most creative ways. She definitely knows how to make fashion statements with her look.

Pulse Ghana

This time, she chose to step out in monochrome and we’re totally in love with the look. The yellow and nude combo ensemble had a lower cleavage while flaunting skin.

Pulse Ghana

The ankle-length pants were designed to fit a normal work style.

Fella's flawless makeup is just right for a work style, you can’t do too much to the office.

Pulse Ghana

Her blunt cut hairstyle gave the outfit the right attention it deserves. You can never go wrong when you rock this look to your office.