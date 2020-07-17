It is important to ease your stress with these clothing ideas which are stylish and comfortable.

Media personality, Berla Mundi stays classy and chic anytime she steps out.

The screen goddess does it to perfection and we love every detail of her looks.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the TV personality is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

Berla is stunning us with some of our favourite casual looks from her fashion moments.

Here are photos of the style icon giving us inspiration for our Friday looks.

Berla Mundi

