If your workplace permits dress in casuals, then it is important to ease your stress with these clothing ideas which are stylish and comfortable.

Actress cum fashion icon, Moesha Boduong is inspiring our Friday looks today.

Moesha's fashion sense has evolved and she sets the trend for many young people.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in casual outfits.

Complemented with her flawless makeup and infectious smiles, the trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection.

The ‘Sissala Kardashian’ is stunning us with some of our favourite casual looks from her fashion moments.

Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong