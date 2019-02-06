Celebrity stylist and wife of A-Plus top Ghanaian artist, Akosua Vee is turning heads on social media with her new set of photos that burps fashion excellence. She reminds us all again why she is one of the best in the world of style with these images of some laudable street style statements and we just can't have enough.

Lets rewind! She halted her style track for her baby mama duties and now resumes strong as though she told us to give her a minute because she was going to be right back. Either ways, Akosua Vee is back. Carry on!

From trench coats, peplum outfits, fur jackects, palazzo pants, jumpsuits, midi coret dress, name it. We just can't have enough of her post-materninty fashion moments .The style gem is serving us everything vogue and we live for it.Not forgetting her ever subtle yet radiant make up.

Check the photos out