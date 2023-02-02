Check out the multi-million dollar outfit Despite wore for his 61st birthday [Photos]

The successful businessman is marking his 61st birthday today, February 2, 2022, and he is doing it with all the pomp and pageantry he is known for.

He is a drive for everything fashion and luxury. He is the ideal clothes horse. He's got the build and the class to carry off any outfit, no matter how out there it is.

Osei Kwame's style is extremely versatile and he is able to swing effortlessly between traditional, casual, high-fashion and suited and booted.

The fashionista loves his roots as an African and he takes pride in flaunting Ghanaian brands via the various Despite media platforms.

Today, however, he decided to stun us in a colourful long-sleeved shirt and pants. Osei Kwame Despite complimented his look with a blue fashionable hat that made him look dapper.

The look got our attention and we can't help but show them to you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes Osei Kwame Despite a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, Osei Kwame Despite has gifted the Demonstration School for the Deaf at Mampong-Akuapem GH¢200,000 on his 61st birthday.

In a video, Tv and radio show host, Abeiku Santana handed over the cash to Dr Osei Kwame who after handed it over to the authorities of the school.

The cash included other food items for the school.

The kind gesture from the Ghanaian millionaire comes after jetted off from Accra to Mampong in style to mark his 61st birthday.

The business mogul is trending while celebrating his birthday.