Check out these 5 sweet celebrity photos of the week

Joselyn Dumas

She doesn't miss it, she always keeps turning heads and this week was no different, this week in a stunning black halter-neck dress, she left us mesmerized.

Joselyn Dumas

The sleek design of the dress highlighted her figure, while the halter neck added a touch of elegance. Joselyn’s outfit choice was a beautiful example of timeless sophistication.

Kidi

The musician opted for a laid-back yet cool vibe in a big black T-shirt. He paired it with dark shades and a silver necklace, creating an effortlessly stylish look that is perfect for a casual day out or a relaxed event. Kidi’s was all about comfort with a dash of edgy flair.

Kidi

Lydia Forson

Lydia made a statement in a bodycon long-sleeved black dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. Her choice of outfit oozed confidence and elegance, proving that a well-fitted dress can make a powerful fashion statement.

Lydia Forson

These celebrities have once again shown us how versatile and stunning the colour black can be. Whether it’s casual wear or something more formal, black outfits continue to be a favourite in the fashion world.

Anita Akuffo

Breaking away from the black trend, Anita Akuffo stunned in a vibrant blue African print jumpsuit. Her outfit choice brought a splash of colour to the week’s fashion roundup, showcasing a beautiful blend of traditional prints with a modern twist.

Anita Akuffo

Anita’s look was both bold and refreshing, standing out among the sea of black with her vibrant colours

Serwaa Amihere

it also appears that Serwaa didn't get the memo, she kept it casual yet chic in a white and red sweatshirt paired with blue jeans trousers.

Her outfit perfectly showcased her curves, effortlessly blending comfort with style. This goes to show how simple pieces can be both flattering and fashionable.

Serwaa Amihere