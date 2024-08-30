Check out these 5 sweet celebrity photos of the week

Let’s take a look at some of the standout celebrity photos of the week:
There’s a new collection of celebrity photos this week, and it seems like black was the unofficial theme of choice! Regardless of whether it was planned or just a happy coincidence, these outfits were undeniably sweet and stylish.
Recommended articles
Joselyn Dumas
She doesn't miss it, she always keeps turning heads and this week was no different, this week in a stunning black halter-neck dress, she left us mesmerized.
The sleek design of the dress highlighted her figure, while the halter neck added a touch of elegance. Joselyn’s outfit choice was a beautiful example of timeless sophistication.
Kidi
The musician opted for a laid-back yet cool vibe in a big black T-shirt. He paired it with dark shades and a silver necklace, creating an effortlessly stylish look that is perfect for a casual day out or a relaxed event. Kidi’s was all about comfort with a dash of edgy flair.
Lydia Forson
Lydia made a statement in a bodycon long-sleeved black dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. Her choice of outfit oozed confidence and elegance, proving that a well-fitted dress can make a powerful fashion statement.
These celebrities have once again shown us how versatile and stunning the colour black can be. Whether it’s casual wear or something more formal, black outfits continue to be a favourite in the fashion world.
Anita Akuffo
Breaking away from the black trend, Anita Akuffo stunned in a vibrant blue African print jumpsuit. Her outfit choice brought a splash of colour to the week’s fashion roundup, showcasing a beautiful blend of traditional prints with a modern twist.
Anita’s look was both bold and refreshing, standing out among the sea of black with her vibrant colours
Serwaa Amihere
it also appears that Serwaa didn't get the memo, she kept it casual yet chic in a white and red sweatshirt paired with blue jeans trousers.
Her outfit perfectly showcased her curves, effortlessly blending comfort with style. This goes to show how simple pieces can be both flattering and fashionable.
These celebrities have once again shown us how versatile and stunning their style choices can be. Whether opting for classic black or vibrant prints, they prove that fashion is all about personal expression and confidence.