ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Check out these 5 sweet celebrity photos of the week

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

There’s a new collection of celebrity photos this week, and it seems like black was the unofficial theme of choice! Regardless of whether it was planned or just a happy coincidence, these outfits were undeniably sweet and stylish.

Celebrity photos
Celebrity photos

Let’s take a look at some of the standout celebrity photos of the week:

Recommended articles

She doesn't miss it, she always keeps turning heads and this week was no different, this week in a stunning black halter-neck dress, she left us mesmerized.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The sleek design of the dress highlighted her figure, while the halter neck added a touch of elegance. Joselyn’s outfit choice was a beautiful example of timeless sophistication.

The musician opted for a laid-back yet cool vibe in a big black T-shirt. He paired it with dark shades and a silver necklace, creating an effortlessly stylish look that is perfect for a casual day out or a relaxed event. Kidi’s was all about comfort with a dash of edgy flair.

Kidi
Kidi Kidi Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Lydia made a statement in a bodycon long-sleeved black dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. Her choice of outfit oozed confidence and elegance, proving that a well-fitted dress can make a powerful fashion statement.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana

These celebrities have once again shown us how versatile and stunning the colour black can be. Whether it’s casual wear or something more formal, black outfits continue to be a favourite in the fashion world.

Breaking away from the black trend, Anita Akuffo stunned in a vibrant blue African print jumpsuit. Her outfit choice brought a splash of colour to the week’s fashion roundup, showcasing a beautiful blend of traditional prints with a modern twist.

ADVERTISEMENT
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Anita’s look was both bold and refreshing, standing out among the sea of black with her vibrant colours

it also appears that Serwaa didn't get the memo, she kept it casual yet chic in a white and red sweatshirt paired with blue jeans trousers.

Her outfit perfectly showcased her curves, effortlessly blending comfort with style. This goes to show how simple pieces can be both flattering and fashionable.

ADVERTISEMENT
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

These celebrities have once again shown us how versatile and stunning their style choices can be. Whether opting for classic black or vibrant prints, they prove that fashion is all about personal expression and confidence.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Celebrity photos

Check out these 5 sweet celebrity photos of the week

Cute celebrity photos

6 cute celebrity photos of the week