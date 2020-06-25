Ghanaian actor, Cris Attoh is back on the street after the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The movie star known for his amazing fashion sense steps out simple but as usual, he is boldly making a fashion statement.

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication and Chris is showing it with his cream shirt and matching tracksuit.

Christ went for a no-shaved beard and complements his look with black and white sneakers and dark sunglass.

He captioned his post "loving this awesome %100 vegan sustainable brand, @shopbluedistrict. Whatever you do in life, don’t get stuck where you are comfortable, you’ve got to keep walking and growing. Happy mid-week y’all."

