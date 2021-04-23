RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Claudia Lumor shows how to slay a casual chic look in short denim and blazer

Denim and blazer trends seem to never go out of trend and style influencer, Claudia Lumor is slaying the style.

Claudia Lumor
It fits into any type of style or look you’ll like to pull off, whether casual or formal. Denim and blazer outfits have gotten a great amount of popularity in the fashion world and we think you should add this trend to your wardrobe.

Some fashion influencers, designers and stylists have been able to rock this trend fashionably while some are still trying to find their foot.

The CEO and editor-in-chief of Glitz magazine and Glitz style awards, Claudia Lumor denim and blazer in different ways.

The entrepreneur stepped on the 'gram in short denim pants paired with a white crop top.

Who said you can't rock blazers with short denim. Claudia did justice to the look with her bright coloured blazer which gave the casual chic look.

Pairing the outfit with that black slipper heels and mini bag just makes it more casual and trendy. The colour combination is also right for the season and it’s okay to lose the jacket blazer as well.

Show off your amazing skin this weekend with this stylish look.

Claudia Lumor
Claudia Lumor
Claudia Lumor
Claudia Lumor
