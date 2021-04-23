Claudia Lumor shows how to slay a casual chic look in short denim and blazer

Some fashion influencers, designers and stylists have been able to rock this trend fashionably while some are still trying to find their foot.

The CEO and editor-in-chief of Glitz magazine and Glitz style awards, Claudia Lumor denim and blazer in different ways.

The entrepreneur stepped on the 'gram in short denim pants paired with a white crop top.

Who said you can't rock blazers with short denim. Claudia did justice to the look with her bright coloured blazer which gave the casual chic look.

Pairing the outfit with that black slipper heels and mini bag just makes it more casual and trendy. The colour combination is also right for the season and it’s okay to lose the jacket blazer as well.

Show off your amazing skin this weekend with this stylish look.

