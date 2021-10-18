Cookietee inspires us to set up our work style in African print dress

One way to break your fashion stereotype this week is by rocking a lovely gown to work. One person that's sure to inspire our style is media's sweetheart, Shirley Tibilla popularly called Cookietee.

She's not only endowed with an amazing body, but she also has a great sense of style.

Cookietee knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

Pulse Ghana

For a corporate Monday look, she decided to stun us with a simple black dress with a touch of African print fabric. We love how she went all nude on this fit while looking very well like a boss lady.

Her nude makeup did magic for the morning plus, her 180 inches frontal hairstyle was just on point.

The fashion icon's gown gives her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.