Monday morning can be a drag sometimes and, we need all the motivation we can get to tackle the start of the week head-on.

One person who has over the years served us stunning corporate look is actress Joselyn Dumas.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in outfits for work as well.

Complemented with her nude makeup and infectious smiles, the trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 56corporate looks from Joselyn Dumas to guide you through the week.

