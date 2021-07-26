Corporate Monday: Berla Mundi looks too good in nude from head-to-toe

Picking the right outfit for work can be a little stressful so we have found the perfect muse to lead your search.

If you are running out of ideas, a simple nude outfit will do the magic.

Most people don't have the time to rifle through their entire wardrobe day after day, searching for an appropriate work outfit that's both stylish and comfortable.

Well, we're here to give you some style guides. In today's edition of work styles, we'll be picking our style inspiration from media personality, Berla Mundi.

She is one of the female celebrities who inspire us with everything she wears. She is a great style influencer on and off the cameras.

Her fashion sense can be described as simple and elegant and her the right footwear to match her apparel.

Berla is a trendsetter and we must confess that we love everything she wears; simple is the ultimate sophistication.

Pulse Ghana

She has a real effortless style, often killing it on the red carpet (unapologetically) but if you thought the media personality has no work style reign you’ll need to take a close look at her recent photos on the gram.

Berla wore a beautiful nude dress for an extra dose of glam. She paired the stunning dress with nude stilettos that perfectly matched her style.

Her long straight hairstyle and flawless makeup brought out her beauty unapologetically.

We can always count on Berla to bring the subtle, sexy, glamorous looks.