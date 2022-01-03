RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Daddy Lumba is a style connoisseur, steals spotlight at Legends concert

It’s modest fashion blended with the latest trends and we love how Daddy Lumba did it to perfection.

Daddy Lumba
Daddy Lumba

The Kab-Fam Legends Night came off at the Grand Arena on Saturday, January 1, 2021.

Ghanaians had some classic and timeless Highlife tunes from music legends including Kojo Antwi, Daddy Kumba and Abrantie Amakye Dede.

Daddy Lumba especially gave Ghanaians some amazing performance night. But his fashion sense was also another talking point.

The music legend took it a step further with his outfits for the concert.

Daddy Lumba glowed in his white outfit while complementing it with his signature box braids, but this time, blonde.

He looked dapper with he finished his look with the white pair of sneakers.

Check out the fashion statement by the Legend at the concert:

Daddy Lumba
Daddy Lumba Pulse Ghana
Daddy Lumba
Daddy Lumba Pulse Ghana
Daddy Lumba
Daddy Lumba Pulse Ghana
Daddy Lumba
Daddy Lumba Pulse Ghana

