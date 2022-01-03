The Kab-Fam Legends Night came off at the Grand Arena on Saturday, January 1, 2021.
Daddy Lumba is a style connoisseur, steals spotlight at Legends concert
It’s modest fashion blended with the latest trends and we love how Daddy Lumba did it to perfection.
Ghanaians had some classic and timeless Highlife tunes from music legends including Kojo Antwi, Daddy Kumba and Abrantie Amakye Dede.
Daddy Lumba especially gave Ghanaians some amazing performance night. But his fashion sense was also another talking point.
The music legend took it a step further with his outfits for the concert.
Daddy Lumba glowed in his white outfit while complementing it with his signature box braids, but this time, blonde.
He looked dapper with he finished his look with the white pair of sneakers.
Check out the fashion statement by the Legend at the concert:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh