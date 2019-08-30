Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Efia Odo real name Andrea Owusu has shared some hot bikini photos on Instagram and our phones almost melted.

She has joined the list of celebrities who are giving us awesome swimwear goals.

Moesha Boduong, Salma Mumin and Becca are on vacations and we are glued to our phones as they shared photos of themselves in smoky hot swimwear.

Efia Odo has stepped up the game as she rocks metallic bikini flaunting her beautiful body.

The style influencer wore a see-through black robe while leaving her long tresses to cascade around her shoulders.

Undoubtedly one of the sexiest Ghanaian women now, Efia posed flirtatiously for the camera.