Green is one of the colours our celebrities are currently rocking and they’re slaying it.

One of the most beautiful colours you can rock this season is green but only a handful of people seem to be getting it right.

When you think about green outfits, nature and a certain calmness come to mind. This is the kind of vibe we get when we see some celebrities slaying in this lovely colour.

We spotted an amazing design on actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman and we couldn't stop staring. She made a fashion statement in that beautiful outfit.

Clad in a simple yet powerful two-piece suit. Ahuofe Patri added spice to her look with a touch of gold heels while flaunting her bright red nails.

Her stylish natural cut hairstyle and flawless makeup made her look elegant.

Green has never looked so good with gold and Priscilla killed this look. We can’t help but admire the style and we think it is definitely one of the stylish ways to rock a suit.

