The fashion and beauty industry are the pillars around which other industries or careers evolve. Regardless of your choice of profession, one has to dress appropriately and stylishly to their place of work.

As the popular saying goes, look good, feel good and give out your best. Aside from their tedious and demanding training sessions, footballers spend time on grooming. During the just-ended 2019 African Cup of Nations, General Captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah shared a photo of himself having a haircut.

For some of these footballers, having a signature hairstyle plays a key role in their brand as much as it makes it easy for people to recognise them while playing on the pitch.

Arguable some footballers rise to fame or become a household with their haircut especially among non-footballer fans even before they follow their footballing skills. Footballers are trendsetters, they provide hairstyle inspirations as seen on posters in barbering shops. Footballers who get featured on these posters have earned in a place in the fashion and beauty world.

However, not all footballers have a choice to make these hairstyle decisions. If you’re Andre Dede Ayew, getting a new hair look for the pitch is not your headache. *wink wink*.

In an exclusive interview with 4 Ghanaian footballers, this is what they had to say.

Cosmos Dauda, Ex hearts of oak player

What informed your choice of hairstyle?

Presently my choice of hairstyle(Mohawk) is what I never saw myself having on a few years ago...Because I had a certain perception about people with such hairstyle...As I grew older I realize people have choices and may not favour everyone’s taste

What informed my hairstyle is my career path

All I have been through, the Rough and smooth times...My hair makes me remember the process.

Life is never a smooth sail you must fight it through the yd heat Storm, enjoy the positives and learn from the failures

Have you had previous hairstyles before this? If yes, why the change?

Yes I have had a series of haircuts. Funny they came with different prices and mum would describe what she wants before you get to the Barbering Saloon (Sakora, Low cut, Punk) but change they say is constant and most times inevitable,So growing up as a young adult I chose what I wanted and must be something I feel comfortable to define me and my Job...I should look like my Job

What is the meaning of your hairstyle?

My hairstyle means “I was born to experience life and Live it”. My Locks also also speaks of my challenges and struggles.

My Gold spray-Reminds-me of my route and our greatest treasure GOLD..I am RICH regardless.Both Sides trimmed down- Speak of my Modesty all round

Does it play a significant role in your football career?

Sincerely I can’t say if this could be a role it plays but read this..I have had a series of opposition defender looking at my hair with some sort of curiousness and you know what that means some sort of distraction.

It’s funny as true as it is and it adds extra inches to my height making me 186cm that’s something good right?? YES

Are you easily recognized off the pitch by your hairstyle?

I think that will be a Yes...As soccer players, we look a bit different on the screen ...So one can see you randomly on the street and say please are you...for example Cosmos Dauda Ex-Hearts of oak Striker and I go like Yes I am...And they most times end with “Yes I knew when I saw your hairstyle” and they get a selfie.

Share your hair tips with us? How do you keep the swag?

I pay much attention to my hair as it a point where people start accessing you from at first sight

It’s in my habit to visit the salon once every week...I keep it simple nevertheless elegant...I love the Locks not falling over my face but with a little blonde at the top left as highlight

I leave them neither long nor too short...I Love Modesty and that should apply to every part of me especially my hair.

Michael Sarpong, Rayon Sports

What informed your choice of hairstyle?

I like this particular hairstyle it makes me look good and simple.

Have you heard previous hairstyles before this? If yes, why the change?

Aside from getting this simple haircut I usually crop it down because my mum wouldn’t be happy to see me do any other kind of hairstyle apart from this (vintage style). It doesn’t have a meaning it’s just a personal thing.

Does it play a significant role in your football career?

Nope, it doesn’t play in role in my career but it keeps me looking smart on and off the pitch and it makes my football pictures cool.

Are you easily recognized off the pitch by your hairstyle?.

Yes, I’m easily recognized by my fans off the pitch because that’s me on any day so it’s become part of me.

Share your hair tips with us? How do you keep the swag?

I don’t do anything extra to my hair just a regular guy out there. I love fashion and I always want to look good. A good personality earns you a lot of respect!

Abbey Agbozie, Former Dreams FC

What informed your choice of hairstyle?

Choice of hairstyle because my agent asked me to go with this hairstyle.

Have you heard previous hairstyles before this? If yes, why the change?

Yes I have had previous haircuts but I changed it because my agent has asked me to look more simple

What is the meaning of your hairstyle?

It has no meaning, it’s just a normal haircut and in Ghana, we call it low cut.

Does it play a significant role in your football career?

Yes it does because according to my agent I am young and upcoming so I just appear simple, humble and presentable and then when I become a top player I can choose any hairstyle I want but now the focus must only be on getting better on and off the pitch hence the simple hairstyle.

Are you easily recognized off the pitch by your hairstyle?.

Yes, I am easily recognized especially by people who already know me and my style of play is unique so makes it easy to recognize me.

Share your hair tips with us? How do you keep the swag?

Well no extraordinary hair tips.I just make sure I use a good hair cream and then I comb or brush my hair nicely so it always looks neat.

Godson Owusu

What informed your choice of hairstyle?

I want to stay away from the perception people have about footballers particularly their hairstyle so I wanna be the exception with the low cut and no fancy haircut.

Have you heard previous hairstyles before this? If yes, why the change?

I heard of gallas but it never triggered me to get that style of haircut.

What is the meaning of your hairstyle?

To be just gentle and simple.

Does it play a significant role in your football career?

Yes, it has it makes me look decent and easy without stress at the difficult stages of a 90 minutes game.Imagine having a Rasta hair as a defender nearing 90minutes. Exhausted and the hair too.

Are you easily recognized off the pitch by your hairstyle?.

I don’t bother I just wanna be me.I grew up looking at Jonathan Mensah so I’m not mentoring what he doesn't do.